Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin BBC

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin suffered a bit of a wardrobe malfunction during Sunday night’s results show when he took off his shirt in the middle of his and Tilly Ramsay’s dance-off performance.

Over the weekend, Nikita and Tilly landed in the bottom two for the third time, after their Samba routine failed to impress the judges in Saturday night’s live show.

The pair then had to perform the dance again to try and save their spot in the competition.

Fairly early in the performance, Nikita’s shirt ended up coming open, with the Ukrainian pro making the decision to whip it off completely, presumably so the billowing fabric didn’t get in anyone’s way.

Nikita made the decision to ditch his shirt completely when it came open early in his routine BBC

Unfortunately, it wasn’t exactly a seamless transition.

Instead, the shirt ended up getting caught in Nikita’s microphone wire, meaning he had to throw the garment over his shoulder rather than tossing it to the side of the stage.

By the end of the performance, the shirt was literally dangling between them from Nikita’s mic wire.

Unfortunately for Nikita, his shirt was going nowhere BBC

This isn’t the first time that crossed wires have proved cumbersome on the Strictly dance floor.

Way back in 2006, Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy were given the opportunity to restart their routine after a microphone mishap threw their Salsa performance off-kilter.

Following their mishap, the judges unanimously opted to send Tilly and Nikita home, with Rhys Stephenson making it through another week.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “The dance-off proved that both [performances] improved, although one was quite flashy and semi-naked. But, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy.”

Tilly said of her time on Strictly: ’“I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life. You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks.”

Tilly and Nikita are the latest couple to bow out of Strictly Come Dancing Ray Burmiston/BBC

Nikita then said: “I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything.

“Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly.”