Strictly Come Dancing Introduces New Themed Week Ahead Of This Year's Series

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have announced they’re introducing a new themed week ahead of this year’s run.
The long-running reality show will return for its landmark 20th series next month, which will coincide with celebrations in honour of the BBC’s centenary.
To mark the occasion, Strictly is introducing a special BBC 100 week, which will see the celebrities and their professional partners dancing to the theme tune to one of the corporation’s iconic shows or performing a number inspired by “one of the BBC’s most-loved services”.
As well as BBC 100 Week, Strictly fans can look forward to the return of the usual themed weeks Movies Week, Halloween Week and Musicals Week.
It’s also been confirmed that Blackpool Week, which sees the couples performing routines live in the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will be back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
Strictly boss Sarah James said: “We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.
“It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year, we can’t wait to get back to Blackpool.”
It was previously reported that Strictly was planning to film one live show at Buckingham Palace to pay homage to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, though this is yet to be confirmed officially by the BBC.
All 15 of the celebrities taking part in the new series of Strictly have now been confirmed, including 80s chart-topper Matt Goss, former X Factor finalist Fleur East, Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, football legend Tony Adams and daytime star Kym Marsh.
