The launch date for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing has been announced - and we don’t have long to wait for this year’s celebs to take to the dance floor.

Former contestant and TV presenter AJ Odudu announced that Strictly will return to BBC One on 17 September on Saturday’s edition of The Big Breakfast.

The 34-year-old, who was forced to withdraw from the final of the dancing competition last year after suffering a torn ligament said: “We do have the exclusive that the launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is going to be September 17. How exciting.”

AJ Odudu made the announcement on Saturday's edition of The Big Breakfast. BBC via PA Media

Professional dancer Johannes Radebe, who was a guest on the Channel 4 morning show, said: “It is exciting, everyone else is waiting for it, we know we can’t face winter without Strictly so I am happy it is back on our screens.”

The launch show is expected to reveal which professional dancer will be paired up with each celebrity contestant.

Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The new series of the BBC’s flagship entertainment show will see 15 contestants including TV presenter Helen Skelton, EastEnders actor James Bye, singer Fleur East and former England footballer Tony Adams.

Ted Lasso actress Ellie Taylor will also take to the floor, alongside Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Radio 2’s Richie Anderson and Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin complete the 2022 line-up.

The Strictly judges BBC/Guy Levy

Head judge Shirley Ballas is set to return for the 20th series of the BBC show alongside Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will also resume their roles as the show’s hosts.