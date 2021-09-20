ENTERTAINMENT
20/09/2021 22:39 BST

'What A Superstar!': New CBeebies Presenter George Webster Is Already A Hit

"This is me, I am George. I can’t wait to be your friend.”

BBC
George, who has Down’s syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap.

CBeebies has been heaped with praise after the children’s channel unveiled its new presenter. 

On Monday, the BBC announced George Webster, 20, is joining their channel as a guest presenter.

George, who has Down’s syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap, a charity that works to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.

He has previously worked for the broadcaster, making a video for BBC Bitesize discussing five myths about Down’s syndrome.

In a video announcing the news, George said: “When I was young I was told that I can be anything.

“And look – here I am in the CBeebies House, ready to cook and sing. This is me, I am George. I can’t wait to be your friend.”

People took to Twitter to react with delight to the news, withpeople describing George as a “superstar” and praising the BBC for “doing a wonderful thing”.

Many shared photographs of themselves and their children already keenly-anticipating George’s first on-screen appearance.

Actor Sally Phillips, whose son Olly has Down’s syndrome, was among many thrilled about the news.

She tweeted: “Oh CBeebies I COULD NOT LOVE YOU MORE. This means so much to us and ISN’T GEORGE AMAZING!!”

MORE: bbc cbeebies mencap sally phillips George Webster

Conversations