'What A Superstar!': New CBeebies Presenter George Webster Is Already A Hit

CBeebies has been heaped with praise after the children’s channel unveiled its new presenter.
On Monday, the BBC announced George Webster, 20, is joining their channel as a guest presenter.
George, who has Down’s syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap, a charity that works to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.
He has previously worked for the broadcaster, making a video for BBC Bitesize discussing five myths about Down’s syndrome.
In a video announcing the news, George said: “When I was young I was told that I can be anything.
“And look – here I am in the CBeebies House, ready to cook and sing. This is me, I am George. I can’t wait to be your friend.”
People took to Twitter to react with delight to the news, withpeople describing George as a “superstar” and praising the BBC for “doing a wonderful thing”.
Many shared photographs of themselves and their children already keenly-anticipating George’s first on-screen appearance.
Actor Sally Phillips, whose son Olly has Down’s syndrome, was among many thrilled about the news.
She tweeted: “Oh CBeebies I COULD NOT LOVE YOU MORE. This means so much to us and ISN’T GEORGE AMAZING!!”