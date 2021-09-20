'What A Superstar!': New CBeebies Presenter George Webster Is Already A Hit

BBC George, who has Down’s syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap.

CBeebies has been heaped with praise after the children’s channel unveiled its new presenter.

On Monday, the BBC announced George Webster, 20, is joining their channel as a guest presenter.

George, who has Down’s syndrome, is an actor, dancer and ambassador for the charity Mencap, a charity that works to improve the lives of people with learning difficulties.

He has previously worked for the broadcaster, making a video for BBC Bitesize discussing five myths about Down’s syndrome.

In a video announcing the news, George said: “When I was young I was told that I can be anything.

“And look – here I am in the CBeebies House, ready to cook and sing. This is me, I am George. I can’t wait to be your friend.”