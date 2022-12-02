Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

On Friday morning, it was revealed that the chart-topping singer would be dancing with Giovanni Pernice on the one-off festive episode of Strictly, which is set to air on Christmas Day.

Giovanni is the reigning Strictly champion, following his win with Rose Ayling-Ellis in 2021, but left early on during this year’s series, during which he was partnered with radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Nicola said: “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed.

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

Preparing to put on a show in our Christmas Special, say hello to Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts 👋 #Strictly@NicolaRoberts pic.twitter.com/g1f5QhUJl7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

Nicola is best known for her work as a member of the British pop group Girls Aloud, who racked up four UK number ones during their time together.

She also embarked on a solo career in 2011, hitting the top 20 with her album Cinderella’s Eyes, and won the inaugural series of The Masked Singer UK back in 2020.

Five celebrities have now been confirmed for upcoming Strictly Christmas special.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli would be returning to the ballroom for the Christmas special – but he won’t be taking his old place on the panel.

