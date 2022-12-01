Strictly hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Coronation Street actor Alexandra Mardell has become the third celebrity to be unveiled for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

On Thursday morning, the BBC confirmed that Alexandra will be dancing with Kai Widdrington in the one-off festive episode.

She said: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her.

“I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Alexandra joined Corrie in 2018 as Emma Brooker, the estranged daughter of Weatherfield staple Steve McDonald.

Since then, the character has been involved in a number of big storylines, earning Alexandra an NTA nomination and a Best Newcomer win at the British Soap Awards.

Alexandra at the British Soap Awards in 2019 Ian Gavan via Getty Images

Following this, it was revealed that Rickie Haywood-Williams would also be hitting the floor with Luba Mushtuk.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli would be returning to the ballroom for the Christmas special – but he won’t be taking his old place on the panel.

Instead, he’ll be performing a festive number, which already sounds like a sure-fire festive showstopper.

Bruno Tonioli Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Before all that, though, the current series of Strictly has to crown its winner, with six couples remaining in the competition ahead of this year’s Musicals Week special.