Claudia Winkleman appears to have made a new Friend in her quest to find contestants for The Traitors.

For reasons that aren’t exactly clear, the presenter roped in the services of Courteney Cox to help her out in a social media video appealing for applications.

In the clip, Claudia was first seen next to a mysterious figure hidden behind one of the show’s trademark cloaks, as she teased that The Traitors series two “is coming”.

Courteney then whipped off her hood to reveal herself, asking: “Claudia, can I please do it?”

“I’ve said this to you before, it’s a no,” the host responded..

“You cannot apply if you are a celebrity, or if you’re as famous as this one,” she added.

There was no further explanation as to why Courteney was in the video, which has left us with some questions:

Why were Claudia and Courteney in the same place, at the same time? Are they working on something together? Could Courteney actually be taking part in a celebrity version of The Traitors? What did they talk about? Were they already friends? Can we be friends with them?

We. Need. Answers.

One thing that we do know, however, is that The Traitors will return to BBC One later this year, after the first series proved to be a huge hit in 2022.

“I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately,” Claudia joked at the time.

Filming is currently slated to take place over six weeks in the summer/autumn.

Hopefuls are encouraged to apply to become a contestant via the BBC Take Part website, with applications open until 31 July 2023.