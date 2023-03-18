French And Saunders' Send Up Of The Traitors Was Even More Ridiculous (And Star Studded) Than We Hoped

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders were joined by a host of famous faces as they sent up The Traitors in a special sketch for Comic Relief.

It had previously been announced the comedy duo would be appearing alongside Mary Berry and The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman in the skit as part of Friday’s Red Nose Day telethon.

Advertisement

However, there were more surprises in store for viewers when a heap of other names were seen sitting round the table in the castle as they tried to find the traitors in their midst.

(L-R) Claudia Winkleman, Claudia Winkleman, Claudia Winkleman and Claudia Winkleman (Ok, it's Mary Berry, Claudia Winkleman, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders) BBC

Maddy and Wilf from series one of The Traitors also appeared, with Maddy making a joke of her many mentions about her EastEnders cameo appearance during her original time in the castle as she sat opposite the soap’s former pub landlord Danny.

Advertisement

Maddy and Wilf (right) also joined French and Saunders for the sketch BBC/David Emery

Dawn rather convincingly took on the role of Claudia, complete with fake tan, eyeliner and a wig with a pull-back fringe.

Throughout the sketch, her roll-neck jumper got increasingly bigger and she wore a variety of different gloves in a nod to some of Claudia’s viral fashion moments from the show, which it was recently confirmed will return for a second series later this year.

However, the celebrities had a shock in store when the identity of the traitor was revealed... Watch the full sketch in the video above.

Elsewhere on the Comic Relief telethon, Kylie Minogue appeared in a special edition of BBC sitcom Ghosts.

Advertisement

A host of famous faces – including Jamie Dornan, David Walliams, Miranda Hart and Fleur East – auditioned for Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder as part of a Eurovision unseen audition clips sketch.

Dermot O’Leary joined the cast from Stath Lets Flats for a sketch that saw him reunite with some of The X Factor’s most famous contestants – including Honey G, Ben Haenow, Stevi Ritchie and Andy Abraham – to produce a charity single.

News broadcasters including Clive Myrie, Kay Burley, Huw Edwards and Naga Munchetty as well as Susanna Reid, Piers Morgan and Richard Madeley also appeared during a sketch which saw the UK’s most serious people telling jokes.

Advertisement

People Just Do Nothing comedian Asim Chaudhry also reprised his role as Chabuddy G to star in a Love Island skit where his character was a bombshell contestant entering the famous villa.