This Is Why Nigel Farage Will Be Exempt From Certain Trials On I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage is one of 10 contestants on the current series of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! ITV/Shutterstock

Nigel Farage’s presence on the current series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! has already proved to be among the year’s most controversial TV moments.

Ever since he landed in Australia last week, people have been speaking out against the divisive politician’s involvement in the long-running reality show, with many going as far as boycotting the show completely.

Advertisement

Those who decided to stick with I’m A Celebrity wasted no time in voting to put the former UKIP leader at the centre of the new series’ Bushtucker Trial (despite complaints from some critics that a better idea would be to leave him to his own and let him fade into the background), which he and Nella Rose endured in Tuesday night’s show.

However, it hasn’t escaped viewers’ attention that Farage isn’t eligible for all of the trials this year.

Farage was chosen to take place in the Jungle Pizzeria trial ITV/Shutterstock

This is apparently due to a number of previous injuries, which mean he’ll be sitting out the more physical challenges that will come the campmates’ way in the next few weeks.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Sun before entering camp, Farage said: “Anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out because I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions and goodness knows what else.

“So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things.”

Back in the 2010s, Farage underwent surgery on both his back and neck to treat injuries he sustained in a plane crash years earlier.

Per The Sun, he was also run over by a car when he was much younger.