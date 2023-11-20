I'm A Celebrity Viewers Already Have 1 Major Complaint After The First Vote Of The Series

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023 ITV/Shutterstock

The new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is officially underway, and many viewers have already taken issue with the way things are panning out.

Given how divisive Farage already is within the world of politics, it’s perhaps unsurprising he’s already been selected by I’m A Celebrity viewers to compete in the first ever Bushtucker Trial.

However, while Farage’s involvement in I’m A Celebrity has already led many viewers to say they’ll be switching off the show this year, others have urged fans not to choose him for trials as this will ultimately increase his airtime.

Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

“Can we NOT vote Farage for any trial. Give him as less screentime as possible,” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another agreed: “Kinda wish Farage wasn’t picked for the trial so he can fade into the background.”

Others pointed out what transpired during last year’s series, with one fan posting: “Can people pls learn their lesson from last year with Matt Hancock and NOT vote Nigel Farage for trials?”

I know some are boycotting but can we NOT vote Farage for any trial. Give him as less screentime as possible #ImACeleb — Dylan (@HausOfDylan95) November 19, 2023

WHY are people voting Nigel. DO NOT GIVE HIM AIRTIME. For real STOP THIS #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YDHL4CNt3O — Lewis (@lewisjsloman) November 19, 2023

kinda wish farage wasn't picked for the trial so he can fade into the background :/ #ImACeleb — z (@stargrlzahra) November 19, 2023

When will the public learn that the best thing to do with politicians on #ImACeleb is to not vote them for the trials?! A trial means more airtime. Starve them of oxygen and they won’t be in it as much to rehabilitate their image. — Stuart (@st_ua_rt) November 19, 2023

Don’t vote for Nigel Farage doing any trials he deserves the least air time #ImACeleb — Jordan Shepley (@JordanShepley) November 19, 2023

If he keeps smiling and takes the trials on the chin, Nigel Farage will do well in this. He's a politician and smiling through grimness is what they do. #ImACeleb — Ashley M 💙 🇺🇦 (@AshleyTMN) November 19, 2023

can people pls learn their lesson from last year with Matt Hancock and NOT vote Nigel Farage for trials 🙄 just gets him more screen time and praise/popularity from the other camp mates #ImACeleb — 🦄 (@_lisaclaire) November 19, 2023

Nigel farage after he does every trial #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QoGkLemrSq — Jordan (@JT4HD) November 19, 2023

After the first vote of the series, Farage and YouTuber Nella Rose will be competing in the first grisly eating task of the series to win food for the rest of the cast in the Jungle Pizzeria challenge.

That's Amore Your votes mean Nella & Nigel are going on a date to the Jungle Pizzeria! Find out their review tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E0pOiYAeND — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2023

Unconfirmed tabloid reports previously claimed that the controversial politician had landed the highest fee in I’m A Celebrity history, apparently landign £1.5 million to take part.

Before entering camp, he told ITV: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials.”

He added: “I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble […] If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”

It was previously revealed by presenters Ant and Dec that Farage will be exempt from several of the more physical trials due to a previous injury.

