I'm A Celebrity Viewers Already Have 1 Major Complaint After The First Vote Of The Series

The new series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is officially underway, and many viewers have already taken issue with the way things are panning out.
Sunday night’s launch show saw the new batch of campmates arriving in the jungle for the first time, including former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, This Morning host Josie Gibson, pop singer Marvin Humes and Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn.
Given how divisive Farage already is within the world of politics, it’s perhaps unsurprising he’s already been selected by I’m A Celebrity viewers to compete in the first ever Bushtucker Trial.
However, while Farage’s involvement in I’m A Celebrity has already led many viewers to say they’ll be switching off the show this year, others have urged fans not to choose him for trials as this will ultimately increase his airtime.
“Can we NOT vote Farage for any trial. Give him as less screentime as possible,” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another agreed: “Kinda wish Farage wasn’t picked for the trial so he can fade into the background.”
Others pointed out what transpired during last year’s series, with one fan posting: “Can people pls learn their lesson from last year with Matt Hancock and NOT vote Nigel Farage for trials?”
After the first vote of the series, Farage and YouTuber Nella Rose will be competing in the first grisly eating task of the series to win food for the rest of the cast in the Jungle Pizzeria challenge.
Unconfirmed tabloid reports previously claimed that the controversial politician had landed the highest fee in I’m A Celebrity history, apparently landign £1.5 million to take part.
Before entering camp, he told ITV: “Given millions hate me, I do expect people will vote for me to do trials.”
He added: “I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble […] If we can dispel some of those misconceptions, then that will be a good thing too.”
It was previously revealed by presenters Ant and Dec that Farage will be exempt from several of the more physical trials due to a previous injury.
I’m A Celebrity continues on Monday night at 9pm on ITV1.