I'm A Celebrity Reveals Final Three Contestants As Matt Hancock Makes It All The Way To The End

Mike Tindall left the jungle on Saturday night

The final three contestants left in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have been unveiled.

On Saturday night, rugby player Mike Tindall became the eighth star to leave the jungle after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Following his exit, just three celebrities now remain in camp to battle it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle in Sunday’s live final.

And yes, Matt Hancock is one of them.

Matt Hancock

Hancock was a surprise late arrival in camp earlier in the series, with his involvement in the show being met with an immediate backlash from viewers – not to mention some of his campmates – due to his handling of the Covid pandemic during his tenure as health secretary, as well as the fact he is still a sitting MP.

However, while his I’m A Celebrity stint has led to his suspension from the Conservative party, he’s somehow still managed to secure enough support from the public to make it to the end of the series.

Alongside Hancock in this year’s I’m A Celebrity final are former Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Owen Warner and Jill Scott

The public will choose one of the final three as the first King or Queen of the Jungle since 2019 on Sunday night.

Following his elimination, Mike told Ant and Dec: “I’m pretty comfortable with [leaving]. It’s been an amazing journey.

“I think we’ve been very lucky with everyone that’s been in there and how the camp has worked together.”

Mike with his wife Zara Phillips after leaving the jungle

At the end of his interview, Mike was greeted by his wife Zara Phillips, the niece of King Charles III and granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.