Miriam Margolyes Doesn't Mince Her Words When It Comes To 'Detestable, Vile, Puny' Matt Hancock

These days, the Bafta-winning star is as well-known for her straight-talking TV appearances as she is her acting roles, a reputation she definitely lived up to when she was interviewed on a recent edition of The Six O’Clock Show.

Asked for her take on the former health secretary’s impending reality TV debut, Miriam fumed: “What a vile personality. What an appalling adulterous creep.”

And the Harry Potter star didn’t leave it there, either.

Miriam Margolyes gives her brutally honest take on Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here 😂 pic.twitter.com/4E7pDSnhQ9 — The Six O'Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) November 7, 2022

Miriam continued: “Why we have him on our televisions, I don’t know. I don’t know why he was thought a proper person to entertain. He’s a vile human being.

“He nearly destroyed our National Health Service, he sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes. I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.

“How anyone can let him be their lover, I don’t know,” she added. “I think he’s vile. And I think the same of most of that government.”

Seriously, why don’t you tell us what you really think, Miriam?

The new series of I’m A Celebrity launched on Sunday night, with Hancock set to join the existing campmates later in the series.

Matt Hancock Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

Of course, this is far from Miriam’s first time laying into members of the Conservative government.

During an interview on Radio 4 last month, she raised eyebrows with her colourful language when discussing Jeremy Hunt.

