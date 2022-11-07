Miriam Margolyes Doesn't Mince Her Words When It Comes To 'Detestable, Vile, Puny' Matt Hancock

Miriam Margolyes was as direct as ever when asked for her thoughts on Matt Hancock’s upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
These days, the Bafta-winning star is as well-known for her straight-talking TV appearances as she is her acting roles, a reputation she definitely lived up to when she was interviewed on a recent edition of The Six O’Clock Show.
Asked for her take on the former health secretary’s impending reality TV debut, Miriam fumed: “What a vile personality. What an appalling adulterous creep.”
And the Harry Potter star didn’t leave it there, either.
Miriam continued: “Why we have him on our televisions, I don’t know. I don’t know why he was thought a proper person to entertain. He’s a vile human being.
“He nearly destroyed our National Health Service, he sent loads of people with Covid, old ladies, back into their care homes. I think he’s a detestable, vile, puny individual.
“How anyone can let him be their lover, I don’t know,” she added. “I think he’s vile. And I think the same of most of that government.”
Seriously, why don’t you tell us what you really think, Miriam?
The new series of I’m A Celebrity launched on Sunday night, with Hancock set to join the existing campmates later in the series.
His decision to sign up for the ITV reality show has been met with a widespread backlash, and led to the sitting MP’s suspension from the Tory party.
Of course, this is far from Miriam’s first time laying into members of the Conservative government.
During an interview on Radio 4 last month, she raised eyebrows with her colourful language when discussing Jeremy Hunt.
She previously brewed up controversy back in 2020 when she confessed she had “difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die” after he was admitted to intensive care with Covid.