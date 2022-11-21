Jonathan Ross Insists 'Horrible' Matt Hancock Isn't Welcome On His Show After I'm A Celebrity

Jonathan Ross has made it clear he hasn’t exactly been won over by Matt Hancock during the former health secretary’s time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.
Speaking to the Sunday People, the presenter was asked whether he’d ever fancy a sit-down chat with Hancock on his ITV talk show, and pulled no punches with his response.
“No, I wouldn’t,” Jonathan insisted. “He’s not a celebrity. He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”
While Jonathan admitted he’s still watching I’m A Celebrity despite the MP’s involvement, he added of Hancock: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of it!”
Hancock previously served as health secretary under Boris Johnson during the early stages of the pandemic, but eventually resigned from his post after it emerged he’d broken his own lockdown guidelines while conducting an extra-marital affair with an aide.
His participation in I’m A Celebrity was met with a widespread backlash, and eventually led to his suspension from the Conservative party.
When he entered the jungle as a late arrival, Hancock received a grilling from his celebrity campmates, and later made a plea for “forgiveness”.
Jonathan Ross’ comments come after Vanessa Feltz urged I’m A Celebrity viewers not to be “fooled” by Hancock, branding him a “performer”, while one Radio 2 listener had a somewhat more colourful description of the politician after calling into Sara Cox’s show last week.
I’m A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.