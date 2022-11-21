Jonathan Ross Insists 'Horrible' Matt Hancock Isn't Welcome On His Show After I'm A Celebrity

Jonathan Ross Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Speaking to the Sunday People, the presenter was asked whether he’d ever fancy a sit-down chat with Hancock on his ITV talk show, and pulled no punches with his response.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Jonathan insisted. “He’s not a celebrity. He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”

While Jonathan admitted he’s still watching I’m A Celebrity despite the MP’s involvement, he added of Hancock: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of it!”

Matt Hancock with Boy George in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Hancock previously served as health secretary under Boris Johnson during the early stages of the pandemic, but eventually resigned from his post after it emerged he’d broken his own lockdown guidelines while conducting an extra-marital affair with an aide.

