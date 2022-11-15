Vanessa Feltz Warns I'm A Celebrity Viewers Not To Be 'Fooled' By 'Matt Hancock The Performer'

Matt Hancock and Vanessa Feltz Rex

Vanessa Feltz has urged I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! viewers not to be fooled by Matt Hancock’s appearance on the ITV show, warning them not to “confuse Hancock the politician with Hancock the performer”.

The broadcaster said that Hancock “playing silly games on the small screen” did not achieve “any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

Advertisement

She added that if the former health secretary “truly seeks forgiveness” he should seek it from his wife and children, rather than on a reality television show.

Her comments come after Hancock was spared from undertaking a Bushtucker Trial for the first time since entering the jungle last week after the seventh public vote on Monday night.

Vanessa, who is no stranger to reality TV having appeared on both Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, said she believed Hancock was on his “best behaviour” in an attempt to redeem himself.

Advertisement

“Winning over celeb pals and convincing viewers you’re not as repellent as you appeared, when on your best behaviour and aware there’s a lens pointing right at you, is no way to secure earthly redemption,” the 60-year-old wrote in the Daily Express, via PA.

“If you truly seek forgiveness seek it from your wife and children.

“If you want rehabilitation, meet the families bereaved by Covid still seeking explanations for the decisions that robbed them of their loved ones.

“Let no one be foolish enough to think a stint playing silly games on the small screen achieves any semblance of a worthwhile resurrection.”

Vanessa added that she felt sorry for Hancock’s fellow campmates including Mike Tindall and Charlene White who she claimed would look like “cowards” for being friendly to him and “bullies” if they were hostile.

Hancock was previously called out by fellow campmate Chris Moyles after the ex-health secretary explained he is “looking for a bit of forgiveness” by appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

The MP made the plea after being confronted by fellow campmates as he admitted he made a “mistake” and regrets the actions that led to his resignation.

ITV News presenter Charlene White passionately explained how a relative of hers had died during the first coronavirus wave, and that his excuse “doesn’t really cut it” for many affected families.

Hancock broke coronavirus social distancing rules during the pandemic while having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo, and has said this was caused by the fact he “fell in love”.

While his explanation drew sympathy from some in the jungle, radio star Chris was more cynical.