Chris Moyles ITV/Shutterstock

Chris is one of the 10 public figures who shared a living space with the former health secretary during this year’s series, and has made no secret of his discomfort at Hancock having been part of the show.

Following his elimination earlier this week, the former Radio 1 presenter admitted that at one point he was so “wound up” by Hancock that he had to briefly leave the set.

Recalling the moment the group grilled Hancock about his role in the Covid pandemic, Chris told Radio X: “Matt Hancock kind of dived around a few questions, I thought, and then said, ‘I guess all I’m just asking for is forgiveness’.

“And at [that] point I had to walk out of camp and just get away because I personally found that quite fake. And that really wound me up.”

Shortly after Hancock’s plea for “forgiveness”, Chris was heard questioning in private: “Forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Sorry for having an affair? Sorry for making bad decisions? Sorry for lying? What?”

"Forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for? Are you sorry for being caught? Sorry for having an affair? Sorry for making bad decisions? Sorry for lying? What?" pic.twitter.com/LuK3gbWEU8 — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 11, 2022

When he left the jungle earlier this week, Chris joked to presenters Ant and Dec: “I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me, what the bejesus is going on?”

He also told the presenters he “really struggled” sharing a living space with the MP stating: “What I did was, because I slagged him a bit, I separated Matt Hancock with Matt because we were living with this guy, and he was doing his best to win us stars for food and everything and chipping in. So I had to separate the two.

“Matt Hancock I’ve got major issues with but Matt – less issues.”

Matt Hancock Shutterstock

Chris reiterated this during his Radio X interview, adding: “As a campmate he did an amazing job. And as a guy he lives in a different world to you and me. But, he’s a human being.

“There’s Matt Hancock, who I have issues with, and there’s Matt who I was in the jungle with and I know that sounds almost like an excuse, but it was the only way that myself and others could deal with [him being there].”

On Friday night, it was revealed that Hancock had done what some would have thought was unimaginable just a few weeks ago and made it through to the I’m A Celebrity final, with just four contestants now in the running to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.