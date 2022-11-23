Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celebrity Karaoke Session Isn't His First Time Destroying A Queen Classic

Matt Hancock ITV/YouTube

If your ears are still bleeding after watching Matt Hancock’s *checks notes* unique interpretation of Queen’s I Want To Break Free during Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! karaoke sesh, then you might want to look away now.

The former health secretary’s sing-song on the ITV1 show had his fellow campmate Seann Walsh wondering if he was “trying to tell us something” as the celebs spent the evening at the Jungle Arms pub.

The West Suffolk MP, who previously admitted on an early episode of the series that he was a fan of Ed Sheeran, described his karaoke experience as “brilliant”.

He added: “I’m a massive Queen fan but I could have sung any one equally badly but that was brilliant.”

Matt’s campmate Babatunde Aleshe spoke for the nation when he asked: “Lord have mercy, what was Matt doing?”

Unsurprisingly, it had many viewers reaching for the mute button…

Watching Matt Hancock murder I Want To Break Free by Queen has ruined my evening #ImACeleb — Greggles (@greglee91) November 22, 2022

Matt Hancock may well like Queen, but I very much doubt Queen would like him. — Richard Ball (@thethreeharrys) November 23, 2022

Matt Hancock does Queen. That has to be the cringe highlight of the series. #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrity — Honey Bee (@Imtherealanon) November 22, 2022

Matt Hancock singing queen again pic.twitter.com/fJmb3YJE5q — ye (@cpfcbeast) November 22, 2022

MATT HANCOCK STEP AWAY FROM QUEEN LEAVE THEM ALONE #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/PgEgHTdRY0 — tilley-rae (@tilleyraeb) November 22, 2022

Unfortunately seeing Matt Hancock singing Queen songs is one of those things that can't be unseen. — A Bartlett Photo (@PhotoBartlett) November 22, 2022

It appears the MP has form when it comes to ruining Queen classics.

He was previously caught on camera absolutely murdering Don’t Stop Me Now along with fellow Tory Therese Coffey at the Conservative Party Conference in 2017.

Be warned: It is not for the faint of heart...

Last week, a listener to Sara Cox’s All Request Friday show on Radio 2 also wanted to hear a Queen classic, but things quickly descended into chaos.

Cox asked the caller, identified as Jesse from Devon: “Everyone’s going to love you for choosing a bit of Queen. What track are we playing and why?”

Jesse replied: “We’re playing Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen because Matt Hancock’s a c**t.”

oh god, somebody just called Matt Hancock something awful on Radio 2. pic.twitter.com/jPG9QicPRV — Darryl Morris 🇺🇦 (@darrylmorris) November 18, 2022

“OK, so we’ve got to cut him off there. This is live radio, this kind of thing happens,” Sara quickly interjected.