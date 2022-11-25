Chris Moyles has become the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after 20 days in the jungle.

The radio presenter was announced as the celebrity with the fewest public votes during Thursday’s show by hosts Ant and Dec.

During his exit interview, the former Radio 1 Breakfast Show host said he was “gutted” to have been voted out ahead of former health secretary Matt Hancock.

“I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me,” he said. “What the bejesus is going on?”

He dived quite literally into Camp life, but now it's time for the voice of breakfast radio to sign off from his Jungle family! 🎤 @ChrisMoyles is the sixth Celeb to leave this year! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3caFcM01PO — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2022

The DJ admitted it was difficult for him living alongside the politician in camp, saying: “I really struggled with it, to be fair.”

He continued: “And then what I did was, because I slagged him a bit, I separated Matt Hancock with Matt because we were living with this guy, and he was doing his best to win us stars for food and everything and chipping in so I had to separate the two.

“Matt Hancock I’ve got major issues with but Matt – less issues.”

Chris entered the jungle alongside reality star Olivia Attwood by jumping out of a chopper which he said was a real achievement for him as he does not like heights or helicopters.

Chris Moyles and Matt Hancock ITVITV/Shutterstock

One of his next challenges tested him further as he had to crawl into an enclosed space which he said he did not previously have a fear of but the trial made him develop one.

He joked: “I’m the only person who’s done the show and leaves with more fear than when I came in.”

During his time in the jungle, Chris had a number of low-scoring performances in the trials and earlier in the episode, he only managed to secure one star out of a possible six alongside campmate Owen Warner.

Asked why he found it so difficult, he said: “I’m scared of everything and I know this now.

“I’m an anxious, scared man that’s only comfortable in a radio studio. So I wasn’t cut out for the majority of this life.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Chris had questioned Matt about the inner workings of Westminster and how an MP can move between cabinet offices without prior experience in the area.

“The job of the minister is not to be the subject matter expert. Of course, you need to get to grips with the subject matter, but that is only half the job,” Matt told him.

“There’s a load of transferable skills: handling Parliament, communicating with the public, taking decisions effectively, and then you have the subject matter experts who advise you on it all.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Matt said he had the found the conversation “really enjoyable” while Chris appeared to become more sceptical of the reshuffle process.

“I’m starting to think now, to be Minister of Transport, all you need is a car. And to be Minister of Health all you need is to be breathing,” Chris said.

The radio presenter added: “Fascinating talking to him, however, he has no interest in me, my life, my job. He’s a funny little fish, isn’t he?”

