I'm A Celebrity Sparks Almost 2,000 Complaints In Its First Week Alone

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023 ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! sparked more than 1,800 Ofcom complaints within the first week of the current series.

A total of 907 people complained to the TV regular about last Tuesday’s (21 November) episode of the ITV show, of which 861 related to Nella Rose’s argument with Fred Siriex, according to The Sun.

Things grew tense between the YouTube personality and First Dates star after a conversation about one another’s ages bubbled over into sensitive territory for Nella.

While Fred was preparing dinner for the camp, the TV personality told the 26-year-old social media star that, at 51, he “could be your dad”.

Nella’s father died in 2020, and the exchange prompted her to confront Fred the next day, insisting that his comments were insensitive.

Thing grew tense between Fred and Nella early on in the series ITV/Shutterstock

The day after the episode aired, 898 more viewers made complaints to the TV watchdog, 856 of which related to a conversation about immigration between Nella and Nigel Farage, during which she labelled the divisive politician “anti-immigrant”.

As is standard procedure, Ofcom will assess these complaints before deciding whether to investigate further.

Prior to that, more than 1,000 complaints were reportedly levelled against the TV show after a social media campaign about the former UKIP leader’s involvement in the series.

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

This is not the only controversy to come out of the Australian jungle this season, though.

ITV recently issued a response after Springwatch presenter and environmental activist Chris Packham took aim at hosts Ant and Dec over the continued use of live animals in I’m A Celebrity’s trials.

An ITV spokesperson told HuffPost UK on Tuesday: “We are always fully transparent about our protocols and we have a very strict environmental plan in place on the show. As a production, we comply with all regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.

Elsewhere, Fred and Nigel have continued to butt heads over the subject of Brexit.