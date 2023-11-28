'My Heart Is Broken': Grace Dent Speaks Out After Leaving I'm A Celebrity On Medical Grounds

Grace Dent in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

Grace Dent has spoken out for the first time since being forced to leave the current series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! early for medical reasons.

It was revealed on Monday that the journalist and MasterChef star left camp on “medical grounds”, after some viewers had been expressing their concerns for her, as she appeared to be struggling with life in the camp a week into the series.

During that night’s episode, Grace had been due to take part in a Bushtucker Trial alongside Josie Gibson.

However, early on in the broadcast, campmate Nick Pickard read out a statement to the group which revealed Grace’s early exit.

“My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons,” the statement read.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all.”

She signed off the message: “Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

I’m A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin also told viewers: “Sadly Grace Dent has left the camp for medical reasons but she’s doing fine and we all send her our best.”

An ITV spokesperson previously said: “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike.”

Following Grace’s departure, Danielle Harold took her place during the Bushtucker Trial.