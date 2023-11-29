This Is Why Nella Rose Was Missing From The I'm A Celebrity Camp When The Show Went Live

Nella Rose in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! contestant Nella Rose was briefly missing from camp on Tuesday night after requiring medical attention.

During the most recent instalment of the ITV reality show, Ant and Dec went into camp live on air to deliver the results of the latest public vote.

However, Nella was noticeably missing from the group, with the pair explaining: “Nella is being seen by the medic so she’ll be back later, but it means she’s now exempt from this trial.”

An ITV spokesperson told HuffPost UK on Wednesday morning: “During last night’s live broadcast, Nella Rose required medical treatment on site and was deemed unable to take part in the trial. Nella has since rejoined camp.”

Nella has previously been selected for Bushtucker Trials in five of the nine public votes so far this series. On Tuesday night, Nigel Farage and Nick Pickard were selected by viewers to take on the In Too Deep challenge.

Nella’s visit to the medic comes after fellow contestant Grace Dent was forced to bow out of the show early.

Grace Dent in the jungle ITV/Shutterstock

In a message to the rest of the group, the journalist and MasterChef star said: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all.”