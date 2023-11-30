Here's How The I'm A Celebrity Campmates Reacted To Jamie Lynn Spears' Shock Exit

Jamie Lynn Spears in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

The former Zoey 101 star has now left the jungle for good, with the news being broken to her fellow campmates during Wednesday’s highlights show.

But how exactly did her departure go down in camp?

At the start of the latest instalment, presenters Ant and Dec began by telling viewers that Jamie Lynn had exited camp life with a short and to-the-point message.

“We’ve got some breaking news for you; Jamie Lynn Spears has left the camp on medical grounds,” said Ant.

Giving an update on her condition, Dec then clarified: “The good news is, Jamie Lynn is doing fine and she goes away with our best wishes.”

I'm A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

The episode continued with Hollyoaks icon Nick Pickard undertaking a Bushtucker Trial alongside Nigel Farage, and when they returned to camp, the news of Jamie Lynn’s departure was revealed after dinner.

Reading out a notice in camp, This Morning host Josie Gibson told her fellow contestants: “Celebrities, Jamie Lynn has left camp and won’t be returning.”

An unforgettable journey for Jamie Lynn! The Camp won’t be the same without her #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/DzchJXZCOq — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2023

The group was visibly shocked by the news, with Nella Rose responding simply: “What?”

Meanwhile, boxer Tony Bellew said in the Bush Telegraph that the younger Spears sibling had been a “valued campmate”.

“She was just Jamie Lynn, and she’s just a lovely, lovely girl,” he added.

EastEnders’ Danielle Harold similarly told the Bush Telegraph: “I think camp for me is going to be really really different without Jamie Lynn, she was one of my close ones in here, so I’m going to really really miss her.”

Tony Bellew said he was saddened by Jamie Lynn's exit ITV/Shutterstock

Jamie Lynn’s departure came just days after that of Grace Dent.

After the journalist and MasterChef star left the camp on Monday, also on medical grounds, she left a note to her castmates which read: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down.

“I have left the camp for medical reasons. My heart is broken, I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all.”