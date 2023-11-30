Peter Andre Is GB News' Latest Recruit And... Seriously, What?!

Peter Andre Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

After signing up Boris Johnson last month, GB News has a slightly more unexpected new addition to its presenting roster.

Yes, the reality star and Mysterious Singer is taking over GB News’ weekend breakfast show as of this weekend, alongside Ellie Costello, after the pair’s brief stint cover the usual breakfast show in place of Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

“I can’t wait,” the former I’m A Celebrity star enthused. “Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.

“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television.

“I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Peter and Ellie’s show will occupy the slot previously held by Esther McVey, who stepped down from GB News earlier this year when she took up a position in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

GB News launched in 2021, and in the two years since, it has been at the centre of controversy on a series of occasions.

As well as numerous Ofcom scandals, the show recently fired Laurence Fox after his on-air rant about a female journalist.