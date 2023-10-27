Boris Johnson Joining GB News Fires Up Social Media

Boris Johnson has fired up his detractors after it was announced he will join GB News as a presenter, programme maker and commentator.
The broadcaster said the former prime minister will play “a key role” in its coverage of next year’s UK general election and US presidential election.
Johnson – who was a journalist before entering politics – said he would be giving “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine”.
“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” he said.
Johnson, who already has a weekly column in the Daily Mail, joins a presenting stable that includes Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman who has his own show on the channel.
Anderson said of the news: “This announcement will send the left-wing media outlets into meltdown.”
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the reaction was strong – ranging from wondering whether the move represented something of a sideways step to suggestions of the kind of show he would produce, while some praised GB News for the signing.