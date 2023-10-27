Boris Johnson Joining GB News Fires Up Social Media

Boris Johnson says he would be giving “unvarnished views". via Associated Press

Boris Johnson has fired up his detractors after it was announced he will join GB News as a presenter, programme maker and commentator.

The broadcaster said the former prime minister will play “a key role” in its coverage of next year’s UK general election and US presidential election.

Advertisement

Johnson – who was a journalist before entering politics – said he would be giving “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine”.

“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” he said.

I’m very much looking forward to joining GB News https://t.co/D3bXVDlDss — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 27, 2023

Johnson, who already has a weekly column in the Daily Mail, joins a presenting stable that includes Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman who has his own show on the channel.

Advertisement

Anderson said of the news: “This announcement will send the left-wing media outlets into meltdown.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the reaction was strong – ranging from wondering whether the move represented something of a sideways step to suggestions of the kind of show he would produce, while some praised GB News for the signing.

He once dreamed of being a modern day Churchill. Now he’s on GB News… life comes at you fast. — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) October 27, 2023

As Boris Johnson announces he'll be joining GB News, I thought I'd offer some suggestions of news segments he might like to present: Covid inquiry, lying & law-breaking in Parliament, the truth about #Brexit, the Russia report... any other suggestions?https://t.co/8rh2OxT5xi — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 27, 2023

After being prime minister…



John Major was president of Asthma UK.



Tony Blair launched a global institute.



Gordon Brown was UN Special Envoy for Global Education.



David Cameron is president of Alzheimer's Research UK.



Boris Johnson became a GB News presenter. — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 27, 2023

Boris Johnson to host his own show on GB News where he can waffle on endlessly about big domestic and international issues without the responsibility of ever having to do anything about them. Just like when he was Prime Minister — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) October 27, 2023

Advertisement

So the news Boris Johnson is to host a GB News show is annoying. BUT there is a serious possibility he's going to absolutely suck at this, like he's now a terrible Mail columnist, and that's going to be really funny? — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) October 27, 2023

Have to hand it to GB News. Andrew Neil leaves & everybody laughs. So they hire Farage & get top rated show. Then Laurence Fox leaves & everybody laughs again. So they hire former Prime Minister Boris Johnson & will now lock down the centre right. They're not going away - they're… — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) October 27, 2023