Boris Johnson Joining GB News Fires Up Social Media

"He once dreamed of being a modern day Churchill. Now he’s on GB News."
Graeme Demianyk
<strong>Boris Johnson says he would be giving “unvarnished views".</strong>
Boris Johnson has fired up his detractors after it was announced he will join GB News as a presenter, programme maker and commentator.

The broadcaster said the former prime minister will play “a key role” in its coverage of next year’s UK general election and US presidential election.

Johnson – who was a journalist before entering politics – said he would be giving “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine”.

“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” he said.

Johnson, who already has a weekly column in the Daily Mail, joins a presenting stable that includes Lee Anderson, the Tory deputy chairman who has his own show on the channel.

Anderson said of the news: “This announcement will send the left-wing media outlets into meltdown.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the reaction was strong – ranging from wondering whether the move represented something of a sideways step to suggestions of the kind of show he would produce, while some praised GB News for the signing.

