Boris Johnson Announces New Job As GB News Presenter

Boris Johnson has announced he will be joining GB News to offer his “frank opinions on world affairs”.

The broadcaster said the former prime minister will play “a key role” in its coverage of next year’s UK general election and US presidential election.

We’re delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023

Johnson - who was a journalist before entering politics - said he would be giving “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine”.

“GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly - and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,” he said.

Johnson is due to present a series “showcasing the power of Britain around the world” as well as hosting programmes in front of live audiences.

GB News already employs several sitting Tory MPs as presenters, including former Johnson cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Lee Anderson, the current deputy chairman of the party, also has his own show on the channel.