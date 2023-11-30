Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond And James May To Leave The Grand Tour After 1 Last Special

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May pictured in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

HuffPost UK has learned that the trio recently completed filming on one last Grand Tour special in Zimbabwe, which is set to begin streaming in 2024.

Following this, they’ll part ways with the motoring show, which they began hosting seven years ago.

However, it’s thought that Amazon is considering its options with the format, meaning it could continue in the future with a new presenting team.

HuffPost UK has contacted Amazon Prime and Jeremy Clarkson for additional comment.

The presenting trio pictured on location in Poland last year

The Grand Tour’s current presenting line-up first worked together on the BBC’s Top Gear.

After the BBC decided not to renew Clarkson’s contract following his assault on a crew member while filming on location, Hammond and May also chose to leave and they signed a deal with Amazon Prime.

Clarkson’s future with the streaming service – with whom he also works on the documentary Clarkson’s Farm – was reported to be in question earlier this year, following his infamous newspaper column about Meghan Markle.

In the article, which became the most complained-about in Ipso’s history, the divisive broadcaster said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level”.

He also wrote, alluding to a scene from Game Of Thrones, that he “dreamed” of the day she’d be “made to parade naked through the streets” while crowds “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Almost a month after the publication of his column, Clarkson apologised publicly to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and claimed he’d also emailed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to say sorry to them privately.