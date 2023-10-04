Laurence Fox at a protest about Ulez last month Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

GB News has confirmed that presenters Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson have both been dropped by the station.

Fox was met with widespread backlash last week when he launched into a sexist tirade against journalist Ava Evans during an appearance on Dan Wootton’s evening show.

Alongside a series of personal digs, he said: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman, ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel?”

Wootton notably did not intervene during Fox’s speech, which began as a discussion about comments she’d recently made about men’s mental health.

The presenter then referred to Evans’ follow-up posts on the subject on X (formerly known as Twitter) towards the end of the segment for “a touch of balance”, before insisting that Evans is a “very beautiful woman”.

Both Fox and Wootton were suspended by GB News the following day, with fellow contributor Calvin Robinson claiming later in the week he’d also been suspended after a series of posts in defence of the former Sun journalist.

On Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for GB News confirmed: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.”

They added that an “internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues”.

Media regulator Ofcom previously said it was launching its own investigation into the matter, after receiving more than 7000 complaints in a matter of days.

Since GB News launched in June 2021, it has already been found to have breached Ofcom rules on three separate occasions.