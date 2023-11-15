No One Was More Shocked By Taylor Swift's On-Stage Tribute To Travis Kelce Than The Man Himself

Taylor Swift on stage in Argentina Marcelo Endelli/TAS23 via Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans had a huge reaction when the singer gave an on-stage shout-out to her new beau Travis Kelce over the weekend – and it seems the man himself was pretty shocked by the whole thing too.

During her Eras Tour stop in Argentina on Saturday night, Taylor tweaked the lyrics to closing number Karma to give a subtle nod to Travis, which didn’t exactly go unnoticed by fans.

Advertisement

Instead of the line “karma is the guy on the screen”, the Grammy winner was heard singing, “karma is the guy on the Chiefs”, a reference to the NFL star’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Discussing the moment during the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis claimed he had “no clue” the shout-out was coming.

Travis Kelce picture alliance via Getty Images

“Well, I might’ve had a little bit of a clue,” he admitted. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me.”

Advertisement

Video recorded from the gig by one Argentinian fan captured Travis’ stunned reaction to the lyrical change – so much so that he left Taylor’s dad hanging for a high-five.

“Mr. Swift, I apologise, big guy,” Travis said during the podcast. “I missed that. I never miss a high-five too.”

The NFL star added: “I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for, and yeah, Taylor absolutely ripped it.

“She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun out there.”

Taylor and Travis have been dominating the headlines since September, when it was first reported they’d started “quietly hanging out” after he made no secret of hoping to spend some time with her on his podcast.