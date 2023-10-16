Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Hard Launch Has Sent Swifties Into Overdrive

After weeks of NFL-fuelled fanfare and social media speculation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been photographed hand in hand, seemingly declaring their relationship officially.
The pair were spotted at celebrity hotspot restaurant Nobu in New York City before appearing on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Travis made a surprise appearance in a sports skit in which pundits tried to discuss an NFL game without bringing up the pop icon.
Taylor then introduced her Karma collaborator Ice Spice for her second musical performance. Later, the Midnights singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were filmed arriving at the SNL afterparty.
With the pair’s hand-in-hand public appearance appearing to confirm the two are very much together, Swifties
Swifties have been gushing over their blossoming relationship – check out some of the best reactions below...
The pair first sparked rumours of a romance after Taylor showed up to support Travis at a game in September, where she was snapped spectating from a suite with Travis’ mother, before Taylor left the stadium with the NFL athlete.
She attended a second game with a host of her A-list friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, before watching a third Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos last week.
Back in July, during an episode of Travis’ New Heights podcast, the American football player revealed that he tried to woo Taylor with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City Eras tour date.
Trading friendship bracelets has become a tradition at the singer’s Eras tour, which Travis’ team adopted before one of their own games.
Since Taylor’s appearances at recent games, Travis revealed that he thinks the NFL are “overdoing it” with their coverage of the star.
The NFL defended their coverage, however, sharing in a statement: “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”