Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Hard Launch Has Sent Swifties Into Overdrive

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15 Gotham via Getty Images

After weeks of NFL-fuelled fanfare and social media speculation, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been photographed hand in hand, seemingly declaring their relationship officially.

The pair were spotted at celebrity hotspot restaurant Nobu in New York City before appearing on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. Travis made a surprise appearance in a sports skit in which pundits tried to discuss an NFL game without bringing up the pop icon.

Taylor then introduced her Karma collaborator Ice Spice for her second musical performance. Later, the Midnights singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end were filmed arriving at the SNL afterparty.

With the pair’s hand-in-hand public appearance appearing to confirm the two are very much together, Swifties

Swifties have been gushing over their blossoming relationship – check out some of the best reactions below...

Travis Kelce holding Taylor Swift's hand like a football 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nl7Vtzqlu4 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 16, 2023

The fact that one of the greatest sportsman and THE greatest tight end of all time really got with THE greatest musician and performer of all time is literally insane!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are definitely the greatest couples of this generationpic.twitter.com/F6rHRC95zs — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 16, 2023

Me reporting on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to my friends, family, and coworkers. pic.twitter.com/EMMhyQ1nsf — 🏹Hi Lea! 🏹 (@MadAmour13) October 15, 2023

whenever i see new taylor swift and travis kelce content: pic.twitter.com/QjdwnQP0mn — ᧔𐓪᧓ (@girlieblogging) October 16, 2023

Hi, @ all Swifties

Travis Kelce is a tight end. His job is to protect the quarterback against very big defensive dudes(real life monsters).

He’s the best at the position right now, and in the history of the sport.



Taylor Swift is in the safest hands.pic.twitter.com/S8lfmoN9CW — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 15, 2023

📹| Another video of Taylor and Travis in NYC today. Him helping her out of the car 🥺pic.twitter.com/ytD5HhKrq4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@swifferupdates) October 15, 2023

goodnight to everyone ESPECIALLY taylor swift and travis kelce pic.twitter.com/pwp08zTPMh — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) October 16, 2023

coachella boots, folklore hair, 1989 outfit, the eras era is alive and well https://t.co/NYAu5jtRn7 — noah | heard new romantics live (@oceanivyy_13) October 16, 2023

do you see the difference? i love how travis walks several steps behind taylor while still protecting her.



travis doesn’t put taylor in the basement. he’s not afraid of her shine. he lets her bejeweled. pic.twitter.com/dk7rRl53NL — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 16, 2023

travis proud bf moment https://t.co/jengmOJZqm — rully 🐝🍀🐰 (@nurullyaini) October 16, 2023

The pair first sparked rumours of a romance after Taylor showed up to support Travis at a game in September, where she was snapped spectating from a suite with Travis’ mother, before Taylor left the stadium with the NFL athlete.

She attended a second game with a host of her A-list friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, before watching a third Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos last week.

Back in July, during an episode of Travis’ New Heights podcast, the American football player revealed that he tried to woo Taylor with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during her Kansas City Eras tour date.

Trading friendship bracelets has become a tradition at the singer’s Eras tour, which Travis’ team adopted before one of their own games.

Since Taylor’s appearances at recent games, Travis revealed that he thinks the NFL are “overdoing it” with their coverage of the star.

