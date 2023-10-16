Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Hard Launch Their Relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift depart the SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out holding hands on Saturday night in New York City, seemingly declaring they are a couple.

The two were seen at Nobu before making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. Kelce appeared in a skit poking fun at the NFL’s obsession with Swift attending Chiefs games, and Swift introduced Ice Spice before her second performance.

Even since Kelce publicly declared on his podcast, New Heights, that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it, rumours have been swirling that the two are dating. Swift has shown up to three Chiefs games to seemingly cheer on the tight-end, and after the first game, they were seen leaving together in Kelce’s convertible.

After Swift attended her first Chiefs game in late September, Kelce said on his podcast that it was “ballsy” of her to show up.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her ― the friends and family,” he said.

Swifties have been gushing over Swift and Kelce confirming their romance.

me seeing those photos of taylor n travis pic.twitter.com/9Uryz6zJyc — julia ♡🕊️ (@maroonswiftieee) October 15, 2023

They noted the differences between this relationship and Swift’s past relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, who was private, and often ran from the paparazzi.

not Joe making taylor think for 6 years that her fame/success are bad things like her friends & family all feel uncomfortable by it and she should be conscious of it every second of the day when a man like Travis was just WAITING for his chance to show her the opposite — KATIE 🇨🇦 LA Aug 4 ✨ (@katiexswift) October 15, 2023