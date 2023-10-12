Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film got its world premiere on Wednesday night, giving select fans a first look at the much-anticipated movie.

However, some eagle-eyed Swifties have already spotted that not quite everything from her most recent tour has made the cut in its transfer to the big screen.

The world tour, which Taylor is currently still in the middle of, spans her musical back catalogue as she performs hits from across her 10 studio albums.

With many fans in the US having already seen the live show, some of the specially invited guests and fans at the Eras concert tour movie were immediately able to spot that some songs Taylor performs on stage have been dropped from the film.

Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

According to Hello! magazine, The Archer from 2019′s Lover was dropped, along with Tis The Damn Season from 2020′s Evermore, Long Live from 2010′s Speak Now, Cardigan from 2020′s Folklore, and Wildest Dreams from 1989, which originally came out in 2014.

The publication also reported that the standing ovation after Champagne Problems, which originally clocked in at 10 full minutes, was also trimmed down to 60 seconds.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was directed by filmmaker Sam Wrench, whose recent credits include similar concert films for Billie Eilish, Lizzo and BTS.

Beyoncé also swung by the event, posing on the red carpet with Taylor.

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift John Shearer via Getty Images

Later this year, the Shake It Off singer will round off her Eras tour for 2023 with a string of dates in Argentina and Brazil.

The fun then starts again in 2024 in Asia and Australia, before the jaunt finally reaches the UK in June 2024, with shows scheduled in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London over the course of the summer.

Before that, though, fans also have Taylor’s Version of 1989 to look forward to, which comes out on 27 October, nine years after the original was first released.