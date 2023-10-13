Looking Forward To Watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film? Here's A Quick Etiquette Guide

Taylor Swift on stage in Inglewood last month Allen J. Schaben via Getty Images

The music world’s version of Barbenheimer is finally here, as the concert film of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour arrives in UK cinemas.

Over the course of the almost-three-hour film, recorded during the singer’s three-night stop in California over the summer, she’s seen performing more than 40 songs from across her career.

More than 8,500 cinemas worldwide are showing the concert recording, which had already opened to rave reviews in the US before it landed in UK cinemas on Friday.

But of course, typical Eras tour concert behaviour and attire is very different than your regular trip to the local cinema. After all, how often do you wear cowboy boots and sequins outside of a major live music event?

There are many questions on fans’ minds ahead of their first screenings. Questions like: can I sing? Can I stand out of my seat and dance? Will people be exchanging friendship bracelets? Are typically tour outfits appropriate for the cinema, too?

Stress no further, because if you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

The Eras tour spans all 10 of Taylor Swift's studio albums Kevin Winter via Getty Images

A number of UK cinema chains have already released statements to clarify the “dos and don’ts” for this movie experience, echoing Taylor’s sentiments on Instagram by encouraging fans to dance and sing along to the show.

Oden, Cineworld and Showcase Cinemas wrote that “tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged”, which is certain to delight Swifties who have worked tirelessly on their bespoke outfits representing one of the many “eras” of Taylor’s career so far.

Meanwhile, Cineworld has released a statement to ask that while fans make the most of this unique experience, to be mindful and respectful. They’ve also asked for their cinemas’ “aisles and stairways” to be kept “clear at all times.”

Fans have been assured they don’t need to sit in silence as they normally would, and can get up and involved in the interactive experience of live music. However, the cinema chain has asked that there was no dancing on their seats.

Alosn included on its list of banned items and activities are anything that would create a mess (like glitter or confetti) or cause a distraction from the main event. Recording is also banned in the cinema – which is standard copyright procedure in films.

Taylor's Eras tour kicked off over the summer, and is heading to the UK in 2024 Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Cineworld’s full statement said: “While we know fans will be enchanted by the film, bringing confetti, glitter or anything that will cause disruption, create mess or damage to the screen are strictly prohibited, as is recording the film.”