Taylor Lautner’s Backflip At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Screening Has Social Media In Stitches

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift. Getty Images

Just the mere mention of Taylor Swift can send many fans into an excited frenzy, but the internet thinks the singer’s ex, Taylor Lautner, might have taken his enthusiasm just a bit too far.

While stopping by a cinema for the opening weekend of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the actor, who dated the 12-time Grammy winner briefly back in 2009, hit a full-on backflip at a showing of the highly anticipated concert movie.

Lautner’s wife, Tay Lautner, reportedly shared several videos of her husband showing off his acrobatic moves in front of their friends on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

The clips kicked off a whole lot of hilarious memes from social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Where there's a Taylor Swift there is always a Taylor Lautner close by ready to backflip pic.twitter.com/eMYMUvLVTO — Alicia Gilstorf 🎃 (@AliciaGilstorf) October 14, 2023

one thing about taylor lautner is that he's gonna backflip during eras tour pic.twitter.com/SYB3KEdhL2 — emma⸆⸉ (@sprksflyswft) October 14, 2023

it’s crazy that right now as I tweet out this sentence there’s a good possibility that taylor lautner is doing a backflip — toni collette’s instagram account stan account (@HarryPhillips15) October 14, 2023

he’s going to do a backflip down Taylor Swift’s wedding aisle as a flower girl https://t.co/OKFtqbppBw — T (@trinawatters) October 14, 2023

Taylor Lautner is cute and hot and sexy and he can do a backflip like jolly show dog and I’m not about to to knock it. — Noah (@NCassiel) October 14, 2023

no one: backflip if u love taylor swift

me: pic.twitter.com/HwzHVuQrSQ — bella (@a90strend) October 15, 2023

why is taylor lautner always back flipping?? he’s like a sims 4 character, always on some weird sidequest to backflip😭😭 — isla👨🌾ASH’S WIFE (@sinfulswifts) October 15, 2023

I relate so much to Taylor Lautner if I could do a backflip I’d be so fucking annoying about it too — anna (@Annalolan) October 14, 2023

me when taylor lautner walked onto the stage and did a backflip

pic.twitter.com/k4gFA9G4km — franni (@_francescayoung) September 25, 2023

he backflips like something bad is gonna happen if he doesn’t https://t.co/q2JTeEvjv4 — m🦆 (@nneptunem) October 14, 2023

I’m so weak because how did this go down exactly ? “ Omg Taylor can you do a backflip for us?” https://t.co/OxamferI2O — Stellz (@stellaremifaj) October 14, 2023

she ain’t got one song where he need to be doing this SIT DOWN https://t.co/atkFNPq79k — isiah (@thering2002) October 14, 2023

“taylor lautner! oh my god it’s so nice to meet y-” pic.twitter.com/FTVJi8RsK0 — jasmine ♡ (@lovingirlhood) October 14, 2023

Showing off his agility appears to be the Twilight alum’s signature party trick considering he busted out the same move at one of the “Cruel Summer” crooner’s Kansas City tour stops back in July after Swift invited him on stage.

But unlike his stunt at Swift’s screening, Lautner admitted his backflip at the concert was totally unplanned.

“What happened is I walked through the door, I waved to the crowd and then I started walking,” the “Abduction” star explained to his wife on their podcast The Squeeze. “I probably took, like, four or five steps, and I looked down at where Taylor, Joey (King) and Presley (Cash) were standing, and this runway in her show takes up 70% of the football field.”

“I think I panicked,” he added in the July 19 episode. “I think I was imagining me having to walk that far and just, I got nervous and for some odd reason my brain gets nervous and freaks out about having to walk, so ...”

His wife then interjected, saying, “So what’s the next best option to walking?” to which he replied, Flipping.