Taylor Swift Showed Some Serious PDA With Travis Kelce, And Her Fans Are Loving It

Taylor Swift was in her Lover era over the weekend when she was spotted kissing Travis Kelce, following one of her Argentina shows on her world tour.
Videos circulating social media show Taylor running up to Travis before kissing and hugging him after the concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate.
The sweet display marks the latest update in the pair’s budding romance, which kicked off a media frenzy when Taylor stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s game in September.
Taylor and Travis’ kiss happened a day after the two reportedly had a “low-key date night” in Buenos Aires, an occasion that left the NFL star “beaming” following the dinner, a source told People magazine.
But the kiss wasn’t the only show of affection between the two as Taylor rocked the Argentina stadium on Saturday.
Travis ― who was joined by Taylor’s dad Scott in the VIP tent ― appeared in shock after the singer tweaked a line during a performance of “Karma.”
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” said Swift, who swapped out “screen” with the name of her new beau’s American football team.
Travis later sent a kiss in Taylor’s direction as she wrapped up the performance.
Travis was digging several other aspects of Taylor’s concert, as well.
He was spotted dancing with a snack in hand during the singer’s performance of Willow and also chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé, Taylor, Taylor” along with the Argentinian Swifties in attendance.
Taylor’s fans couldn’t get enough of the clips from Saturday’s show, pointing out that “you can tell she’s really in love” with Travis.