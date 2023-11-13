Taylor Swift Showed Some Serious PDA With Travis Kelce, And Her Fans Are Loving It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Taylor Swift was in her Lover era over the weekend when she was spotted kissing Travis Kelce, following one of her Argentina shows on her world tour.

Videos circulating social media show Taylor running up to Travis before kissing and hugging him after the concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate.

The sweet display marks the latest update in the pair’s budding romance, which kicked off a media frenzy when Taylor stopped by the Kansas City Chiefs star’s game in September.

Taylor and Travis’ kiss happened a day after the two reportedly had a “low-key date night” in Buenos Aires, an occasion that left the NFL star “beaming” following the dinner, a source told People magazine.

But the kiss wasn’t the only show of affection between the two as Taylor rocked the Argentina stadium on Saturday.

Travis ― who was joined by Taylor’s dad Scott in the VIP tent ― appeared in shock after the singer tweaked a line during a performance of “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” said Swift, who swapped out “screen” with the name of her new beau’s American football team.

Travis later sent a kiss in Taylor’s direction as she wrapped up the performance.

Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift’s “Chiefs” lyric change for ‘Karma’ at the Eras Tour.



pic.twitter.com/PUiRqj7kkm — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 12, 2023

Travis tirándole besos a Taylor en la despedida de Karma (despues que ella dijo "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me") ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XxYI3Ybm8R — ∞ (@noehx) November 12, 2023

Travis was digging several other aspects of Taylor’s concert, as well.

He was spotted dancing with a snack in hand during the singer’s performance of Willow and also chanted “Olé, Olé, Olé, Taylor, Taylor” along with the Argentinian Swifties in attendance.

estoy literalmente con ellos pic.twitter.com/nRMgFcfsOG — mir(ro)rball✩.ೃ࿔ ✧.* 9-11/11 BAILO CON SCOTT (@sheskindahoe) November 12, 2023

AY CHICAS COMO CANTA OLE

OLÉ OLÉ OLÉ TAYLOR, COMO LO QUIERO @taylornation13 #TSTheErasTourBuenosAires pic.twitter.com/Om6Gy1c41M — mili 10/11 (@lwtesny91) November 12, 2023

Taylor’s fans couldn’t get enough of the clips from Saturday’s show, pointing out that “you can tell she’s really in love” with Travis.

The way she runs to him like a kid to a candy store, I can’t 😭🥰😭 she’s so happy. — Deedee Appleby (@deedeedott) November 12, 2023

They're so cute OMFG 😭 — d 💌 (@vampireswiftt) November 12, 2023

It's so beautiful to see her in love pic.twitter.com/pbStGXeXMP — Rafael (@srgoes) November 12, 2023

we need a word for them that isn’t america’s sweethearts because this transcends america…more like global sweethearts! — jonny (@smgiscoming) November 12, 2023

This has my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yt6hckHzF1 — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) November 12, 2023

Oh couple of the year award goes to them! — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) November 12, 2023

travis kelce’s had 1 friendship bracelet and 1 confession on a podcast and now he is currently in Argentina getting taykisses after the show https://t.co/Q78oQgPax7 — Samri (@swiftaydaught3r) November 12, 2023