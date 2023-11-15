Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Larry Busacca/LP5 via Getty Images

Gigi Hadid is shutting down rumours that she’s not happy about Taylor Swift’s new romance.

On Monday, the supermodel took to Instagram to address her pal’s involvement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after a post by PerezHilton.com alleged that Gigi “doesn’t agree” with how the Grammy winner was “handling” her new relationship.

“I’m a couple days late [...] but didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena?” she wrote in the post’s comments section, seemingly nodding to a Page Six report which claimed that Selena Gomez had been “concerned” about Tayor “moving too fast” with the NFL star.

Advertisement

Gigi added: “Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”

Her comments come after an unnamed source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Gigi hadn’t attended any of Travis Kelce’s games “because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]”.

“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the supposed source told Us Weekly.

Romance rumors about Taylor Swift (left) and Travis Kelce kicked off earlier this year. Gotham via Getty Images

Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been at the centre of the internet’s attention since September, when a report claimed that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for a number of weeks.

After the Grammy winner watched a Chiefs game alongside Travis’ mum, social media users went on a massive meme spree over the the rumoured “Traylor” pairing.

Advertisement

Since then, the singer and athlete have hard-launched their relationship with some steamy PDA at a stop in Argentina for Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t stop gushing over the display of affection when Taylor ran up to kiss Travis after her Saturday show.

travis kelce really went from wanting to meet taylor after the show to give her friendship bracelet to taylor swift running directly to him after her show and giving him the most passionate kisses. IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/A4A2Ti2uwN — Io✨ (@wildcatmorana) November 12, 2023

me watching that video of taylor and travis kiss after the show pic.twitter.com/5HzOrVpAMa — jordz (@jordanhtf) November 12, 2023

the way taylor melted into travis’ arms and kissed him in public? THIS IS MY ROMAN EMPIRE😭 pic.twitter.com/EPb93Orb71 — Ron (@midnightstrack2) November 12, 2023

Advertisement

Social media users further lost their minds over Taylor referencing Travis in a song during the Buenos Aires performance, tweaking the lyrics of Karma to mention a “guy on the Chiefs”.

Last month, an unnamed source told People that the pair’s relationship was becoming “more serious”.