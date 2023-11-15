Gigi Hadid is shutting down rumours that she’s not happy about Taylor Swift’s new romance.
On Monday, the supermodel took to Instagram to address her pal’s involvement with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after a post by PerezHilton.com alleged that Gigi “doesn’t agree” with how the Grammy winner was “handling” her new relationship.
“I’m a couple days late [...] but didn’t the press try this last week [with] Selena?” she wrote in the post’s comments section, seemingly nodding to a Page Six report which claimed that Selena Gomez had been “concerned” about Tayor “moving too fast” with the NFL star.
Gigi added: “Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.”
Her comments come after an unnamed source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Gigi hadn’t attended any of Travis Kelce’s games “because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]”.
“She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon,” the supposed source told Us Weekly.
Taylor and Travis’ relationship has been at the centre of the internet’s attention since September, when a report claimed that the two had been “quietly hanging out” for a number of weeks.
After the Grammy winner watched a Chiefs game alongside Travis’ mum, social media users went on a massive meme spree over the the rumoured “Traylor” pairing.
Since then, the singer and athlete have hard-launched their relationship with some steamy PDA at a stop in Argentina for Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t stop gushing over the display of affection when Taylor ran up to kiss Travis after her Saturday show.
Social media users further lost their minds over Taylor referencing Travis in a song during the Buenos Aires performance, tweaking the lyrics of Karma to mention a “guy on the Chiefs”.
Last month, an unnamed source told People that the pair’s relationship was becoming “more serious”.
“They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values,” the insider reportedly said.