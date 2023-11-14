Missed Out Eras Tour Tickets? Well, Taylor Swift Has Just Thrown Fans A Lifeline

Taylor Swift performing in California over the summer MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Among the actual scrum to try and get tickets for Taylor Swift’s UK tour dates next year, a number of fans will inevitably have been left disappointed when they failed to secure seats.

Well, if that sounds familiar, then we’re pleased to report that the Grammy-winning star has just thrown her fans a lifeline.

And no, we don’t mean the Eras Tour concert film that’s still showing in cinemas.

On Tuesday morning, Taylor announced she was adding two additional dates to the UK leg of her Eras tour.

“God, we love the English,” the authorised fan account Taylor Nation wrote, in a nod to her album cut London Boy. “The Eras Tour just added TWO new London shows in August 2024.”

These shows will take place on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 August 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

A select number of fans who had already registered for shows in London when tickets first went on sale earlier in the year will be granted access to the sale – so if that’s you, then we’d advise keeping an eye on your email inbox from today onwards.

Taylor’s Eras Tour is a three-and-a-half-hour show spanning the I Knew You Were Trouble singer’s entire discography, featuring songs from across her career.

Each night, Taylor has also been delighting fans by including two “surprise” songs on the setlist each night from deep in her discography, one of which is performed on the piano and the other on the guitar.