Taylor Swift Breaks Her Silence On Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured in New York in October Gotham via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has spoken out for the first time about her relationship with new boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Earlier this year, rumours began circulating that the Grammy-winning musician and NFL star had begun dating, after he made no secret of having a crush on her on his podcast.

Advertisement

Shortly afterwards, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand after Taylor attended one of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs’ football games back in September.

On Wednesday, Time magazine published a new interview with the Anti-Hero singer in which she reflected on the early days of her relationship.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she recalled.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

Advertisement

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Taylor Swift on the cover of Time magazine Inez and Vinoodh/Time

She continued: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor also spoke about the attention she’s received since showing up at a number of Travis’ football games.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she insisted. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when then camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Taylor with Travis' mum Donna Kelce at a football game earlier in the year RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images

It sounds like she’s enjoying herself, though, observing: “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Shortly before Taylor and Travis went public, it was reported she was dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, which received a somewhat mixed reaction among her fanbase.

Advertisement

Taylor was previously in a relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn for several years, although they eventually parted ways earlier in 2023.