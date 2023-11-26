‘What Was I Even F**king Doing’: Travis Kelce Responds To Frenzy Over Bizarre Old Tweets

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce is taking the mania surrounding his old social media posts in stride.

The NFL star became a household name when he and Taylor Swift hard-launched their relationship last month but, due to the heightened interest in Kelce, saw rabid Swifties dig up his old internet activity — and cause a bonafide social media frenzy.

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then,” the 34-year-old athlete said on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast. “I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted.”

“Like, since I’ve gotten into the league, I’m like, ‘Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted,’” he continued. “And sure enough, it came surface level and everybody fucking dove into 2011. What a fucking year that was.”

The NFL tight end notably posted about “stairing” out of the window of his math class at the time, watching a Bruce Lee movie with “chipolte” in his lap and giving a “squirle” some bread — and being confounded that they ate it. On Wednesday, he rued those remarks.

“I was just like using Twitter as like a diary,” he said. “I’m just out here saying nonsense.”

Travis Kelce, who also shared in 2010 that he wanted to “vibe to the scenary” [sic] of the moon, added that he felt “like a jackass.” His brother Jason Kelce — who has vehemently supported him during the media blitz surrounding his new relationship with Swift — was endearingly sweet about it all.

“That’s the new spelling of squirrel,” he said. “I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on. I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way. And I did not know they eat bread either. This one gets crushed. I think the only reason it’s getting crushed is because the spelling.”

Kelce and Swift confirmed they were dating in October by publicly holding hands together. Michael Probst/Associated Press

The athlete has experienced first-hand how powerful the Swifties really are. Travis Kelce reportedly saw his jersey sales skyrocket by 400% after the romance was first rumoured and, most recently, landed a No. 1 hit on iTunes titled “Fairytale of Philadelphia” with his brother.

While he appears comfortable in the spotlight, Travis Kelce seems to have outgrown X.