Travis Kelce's Mum Regrets The Way She Handled A Taylor Swift Question

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together last month Gotham via Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s mum has regrets about the way she previously handled a question on Taylor Swift.

In a profile of the NFL star published on Monday, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Donna Kelce felt her comments had come off the wrong way during a recent appearance on the Today show, where she discussed her son’s relationship with the singer.

Donna was “trying not to sound too enthusiastic” but ended up seeming “underwhelmed,” according to the WSJ. Travis called his mother shortly after the Today interview to reassure her that she handled the questioning well, the publication added.

Now, speaking more openly about her son’s relationship, Donna Kelce told the WSJ that the Chiefs player is happy.

“He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time,” she said. “God bless him, he shot for the stars!”

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce appear at a Kansas City Chiefs game on 12 October in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt via Getty Images

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” Donna Kelce said about her son’s budding romance at the time.

When asked what it was like watching some of her son’s football games with Swift, Donna responded: “It was OK.”

Donna, who is also mum to Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, has since seemed to have a bit of fun with the media frenzy surrounding her son’s relationship with Taylor.

Last week, she shared a meme on social media that poked fun at both of her sons with a throwback photo of the brothers from their college football days.

“One of these guys is a finalist for Sexiest Man Alive and the other is dating Taylor Swift,” the meme read, referencing Jason Kelce’s recent consideration for People’s Sexiest Man Alive title. “There’s still hope for you.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s WSJ profile, Travis Kelce praised Taylor, calling her “hilarious” and “a genius”.

