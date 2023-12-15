Taylor Swift Shares Candid Snaps From Her Extremely Star-Studded Birthday Party

Taylor Swift leaving her birthday party earlier this week James Devaney via Getty Images

Taylor Swift has treated fans to snaps from inside her recent star-studded birthday party.

Earlier this week, the chart-topping singer celebrated her 34th birthday with a huge party at The Box in New York, attended by a handful of her most A-list pals.

On Thursday night, Taylor then shared a handful of photos from the event on Instagram, with one photo showing her cosying up to BFF Blake Lively and model Gigi Hadid.

Another snap sees her striking a pose with fellow Sabrina Carpenter, who previously served as the support act on her record-breaking Eras tour, and being presented with a “Birthday Girl Of The Year” cake by none other than Zoe Kravitz.

Meanwhile, group shots reveal that the Haim sisters, Queer Eye favourite Antoni Porowski, Grammy-winning music producer Jack Antonoff and her life-long friend from high school Abigail Anderson were all in attendance.

Oh, and if you’re wondering where Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was, he had a training session before the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (at least, according to People, that is).

“Can’t believe this year… actually… happened?” Taylor captioned the photos. “Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.”

Taylor Swift with Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller on her birthday Gotham via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that the past year has been another amazing one for Taylor, thanks in no small part to her Eras tour, which proved to be a huge hit as the Shake It Off singer performed in cities around America.