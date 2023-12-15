LOADING ERROR LOADING

Taylor Lautner is taking a trip down memory lane and fessing up about how his relationship with Taylor Swift actually ended.

During Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s ”Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Twilight” star insisted he doesn’t have any bad blood with Swift after his brief relationship with the pop star came to an end in 2009.

Lautner, who appeared on the podcast alongside his wife Taylor Dome Lautner, praised Swift’s 2010 tune “Back to December,” which has long been rumored to be about him.

After he called the track a “banger,” Cooper asked Lautner, 31, to spill the tea about what really went down in December to inspire the hit track.

“You don’t wanna know,” he joked in response.

He then admitted Swift was “absolutely” the one who closed the curtains on their relationship, adding, “I’m thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did.”

Taylor Swift (L) and Taylor Lautner dated for a few months in 2009. Chris Wolf via Getty Images

But according to Lautner, he has nothing but love and “respect” for the “Cruel Summer” crooner more than a decade after their split.

“I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way. And thankfully we had that,” Lautner explained to Cooper.

He added: “So after things ended between us—we were so young, I was 18, she was 20, 21—we stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then.”

If you need more proof that Swift and Lautner are on good terms, allow us to remind you of this clip of Lautner literally backflipping at one of her Eras movie screenings back in October. Yeah, that really happened.

The former couple also reunited over the summer for Swift’s music video for ”I Can See You,” which contributed to them “rekindling” their friendship.

