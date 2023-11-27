Twilight Director Names 2 Actors She Thinks Would Be 'Perfect' To Play Bella And Edward In 2023

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight Deana Newcomb/Summit

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has named the two actors she thinks “would be perfect” in the role of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan if the film were remade today.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Catherine named Jacob Elordi and Jenna Ortega as the two stars she could see taking the lead in a modern version of the vampire romance.

When host Josh Horowitz asked the filmmaker if “Jacob Elordi [is] Edward Cullen today” and named the Wednesday star as a potential Bella, Catherine enthused: “Oh, that would be perfect.”

Jacob Elordi Steve Granitz via Getty Images

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” she said of the Australian actor, adding: “It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part.

“I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Jacob is best known for starring as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, and has recently starred in the films Priscilla and Saltburn.

Jenna has previously appeared in horror movies like Scream and X, and became a household name last year when she took on the role of Wednesday Adams in Netflix’s Wednesday.

Jenna Orega Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

Back in April, it was reported that a Twilight TV series is in the works at Lionsgate, although Catherine has admitted it’s not something she knows much about.

She said: ”[I haven’t] actually found out exactly ... I don’t know yet [what it will look like]. Maybe they don’t even know.”

The original movie based on Stephenie Meyer’s series of novels was released in 2008 and starred Robert Pattinson as vampire Edward Cullen who falls in love with high school student Bella Swan, portrayed by Kristen Stewart.