Scream's Melissa Barrera Speaks Out After Being Dropped From Sequel Over Israel-Hamas Comments

Melissa Barrera Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Scream star Melissa Barrera has spoken out after her much-publicised exit from the horror franchise.

Melissa took the lead in the two most recent instalments in the Scream series as new character Sam Carpenter.

However, earlier this week, it was reported she’d been dropped from the upcoming seventh film after a string of Instagram story posts about her views of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisement

In one post, the Mexican actor claimed that Gaza is being “treated like a concentration camp”, writing (via The Independent): “People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

In another, The Guardian reports that she wrote: “Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself.”

She then added: “We don’t need more hate. No Islamophobia. No antisemitism.”

Melissa and her Scream co-stars on the poster for the sixth film, released earlier this year Paramount

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for production company Spyglass told Variety: “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Advertisement

At the time, Melissa did not comment publicly, but notably shared a photo on her Instagram story which read: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”

In a follow-up post on Thursday, she told her followers: “First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

“As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need.

“Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.”

Melissa shared this message with her Instagram followers after parting ways with the Scream film series Instagram/Melissa Barrera

Advertisement

She continued: “I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.

“Silence is not an option for me.”

Following Melissa’s departure, it was reported that Jenna Ortega had also parted ways with the Scream series.