Taylor Swift's Response To Time Magazine Honour Is Purr-fect

On Tuesday, the singer responded to the announcement by tweeting an imaginary conversation between her and the publication alongside the cover photo:

“Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-” “Me: Can I bring my cat.”

As you can see from her post below, the cover photo featured Swift with one of her three cats, Benjamin Button, whom she adopted in 2019.

Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-



Me: Can I bring my cat. https://t.co/SOhkYKSTwG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

As you might expect, many Swifties thought the photo was purr-fect.

and THIS is why I love her 😭 is named person of the year (and lots of other big things) and her response is to joke about her cat. she’s just remained so humble and down to earth, it’s incredible. https://t.co/li44f7ZCu7 — marissa (@mastermindmaris) December 6, 2023

Today at the weekly spouse gathering, one of the ice breaker questions was “If you could be any animal, what would you be?”



My answer was a cat adopted by a rich young woman and a friend asked, “like Taylor Swift’s cats?”



And yes, EXACTLY like Taylor Swift’s cats. https://t.co/dcCBda2CWM — Arielle (@TheMermaidAg) December 6, 2023

do you see the difference? i love how Taylor shared the spotlight with Benji while still protected him



Taylor doesn't put Benji in the basement. She's not afraid of his shine. she lets him bejeweled. https://t.co/yW6IMjqSuN — Miguel IS SEEING TAYLOR 💜 (@Miguelswift10) December 6, 2023

Plot twist: The honor was intended for Benjamin and he asked Time Magazine if he could bring you.



(Seriously, though: Congrats on this well-deserved honor. You’ve been my Person of the Year and it’s nice to see others recognize you, too 😉) — Erin is in her Eras era (@swiftbunnies) December 6, 2023

Several people even tried to emulate the photo ― with varying results.

Who would’ve thought one of the things I have in common with Taylor swift is how we hold our cat https://t.co/zktxPqCbJ7 pic.twitter.com/I1MCw4RtoH — OpTic Holly (@HollyyLive) December 6, 2023

Momo and I trying to re-create this iconic shoot while dyeing our eyebrows this morning. https://t.co/uJYbyZoiVY pic.twitter.com/7v6wHoaa2N — Cait McGowan (@caitlinmcgowan) December 6, 2023

Some people had some slightly snarky reactions.

She asked Travis the same question https://t.co/lmlXuZ1Eot — Val • (@tayviszone) December 6, 2023

The cat is really not pleased about being used as a fashion accessory. https://t.co/dRxVEylvxv — Frances 'Cassandra' Coppola (@Frances_Coppola) December 6, 2023

Sharing this to trigger some Trumpers https://t.co/oUl2E2n5R2 — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) December 6, 2023

Others wondered how Taylor’s other cats, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, might react to Benjamin’s higher profile.

justice for meredith and olivia — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) December 6, 2023

Notice how she said cat and not cats https://t.co/7H1KOBzEZW pic.twitter.com/zv1OsrKLqB — ⨂ Sincere Del Rey ⸆⸉ | Peggy Carter pr manager ᗢ (@peggysscarlet) December 6, 2023

One person even suggested reigniting an old rumor about why Meredith was missing in action.