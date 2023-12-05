Ryan Reynolds Trolls Taylor Swift And Blake Lively With Hilarious Photo Edit

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds didn’t attend the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film last week, but he still found a cheeky way to partake in the evening’s starry festivities.

On Sunday, the Deadpool actor shared a photo of his wife, Blake Lively, at the Renaissance after-party with her pal Taylor Swift ― but edited that image so that his and Travis Kelce’s faces appeared on the two women’s bodies.

“I feel like I should remember this,” the Canadian star quipped in the caption before uploading it to his Instagram Stories.

Watch a report on the hilarious photo by the New York Post’s Page Six below:

The original photo ― of Blake and Taylor, that is ― was shared over the weekend by the Grammy-winning singer on Instagram as part of a series of images showing her celebrating the release of the Renaissance movie.

“Got invited to London by The Queen…,” she wrote in the accompanying caption ― referring, of course, to Beyoncé.

The two are longtime pals. The Gossip Girl actor and Ryan Reynolds recently appeared at a Kansas City Chiefs game at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, where Taylor was seen cheering on Travis, who plays for the NFL team.

Of course, Ryan’s comically edited photo (which was originally created by Instagram user @karthiknjartist) was a playful wink at the media frenzy that erupted when Travis and Taylor first confirmed their romance in October.

As for Renaissance, the new documentary is a stunning compilation of live performances from Beyoncé’s latest tour and black-and-white, behind-the-scenes clips taken in the rehearsal studio and on the road.