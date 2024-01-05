Fans Think A 2009 Taylor Swift Interview Proves Travis Kelce Is Perfect For Her

Taylor Swift at the premiere of Poor Things last month James Devaney via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance was written in the stars — or at least in Glamour magazine.

One observant fan spotted as much this week after flipping through a 2009 issue featuring Taylor on the cover.

In the Glamour article, the singer-songwriter described her ideal partner, and Swifties were stunned when those words seemed to perfectly match the man she’s dating today.

Advertisement

“I think it’s more a question of confidence,” Taylor, who was 19 at the time, told Glamour.

“I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control,” she continued. “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is arguably the farthest thing from a pushover, since his job involves regularly blocking tackles for his quarterback. As for having his own voice ― well, Travis does host a weekly podcast with his brother.

Elsewhere in the 2009 interview, Taylor claimed that it can put strain on a romantic relationship when one person is a professional entertainer and the other isn’t. After “interviews all day” and being “on stage every night,” she told the magazine, she “can only give someone what’s left”.

“It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville,” she added. “I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life.”

Advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have travelled to attend each other's football games and concerts. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

What about that “question of confidence” Taylor emphasised? Travis arguably answered it months before they hard-launched their relationship in October. He not only tried to give her his number at an Eras Tour concert in July, but spoke about the attempt on his podcast.

“Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor recently told Time magazine, which named her its Person of the Year for 2023.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

Advertisement

found this magazine with taylor on the cover from 2009 and this is what she said about being in a relationship back then omg some of it still applies pic.twitter.com/fqGaVxHEP7 — isa (taylor’s version) 🇩🇴 (@isagonellc) January 3, 2024

Not her describing Trav, 15 years back 😭 https://t.co/iCgIeHSHl6 — Tayvis Unicorn 🦄 (@karmaspeaknow) January 4, 2024

It still applies today, I wonder if some of her views and mindsets have changed, but I'm calling this pure manifestation https://t.co/qcIo6oZ4fE — Leti🇧🇷 (@Letty13Swifite) January 3, 2024

i am not gonna say it but I am thinking it https://t.co/f7JSbrVYDD — Cecilia. (@cecealways_) January 3, 2024

Please read this https://t.co/Z17VQrSYGq — Once In A Maroon Moon 🌒 (@Maroon_Moon13) January 3, 2024

Advertisement