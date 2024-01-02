Travis Kelce Shares The Thoughtful Christmas Gift Taylor Swift's Brother Gave Him

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Travis Kelce is raving over his gift from Taylor Swift’s brother, actor Austin Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed the special Christmas present during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast released Friday.

Kelce said that Austin Swift, who attended the Chiefs’ Christmas Day football game dressed as Santa Claus, made him “feel like a child.”

Advertisement

The football star said that Austin gave him a VHS tape of the 1994 family football film “Little Giants,” which Kelce called his “favourite football movie of all time.”

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who co-hosts the podcast with his younger brother, chimed in: “That’s dope.”

The Chiefs played the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Raiders came out on top, 20-14.

Austin Swift, Taylor Swift and their parents were all spotted watching the holiday game from a stadium suite.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift, at right, and brother Austin Swift at the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 25 in Kansas City, Missouri. via Associated Press

The singer-songwriter opened up about her relationship with Kelce in an interview with Time magazine published earlier this month. Swift, whom Time named its 2023 Person of the Year, said her relationship with Kelce began after he “adorably put me on blast on his podcast.”

The Chiefs player had publicly made an attempt to shoot his shot with the “Bad Blood” singer during a July episode of “New Heights.”