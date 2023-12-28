33 Photos Of Taylor Swift's Most Eye-Catching Looks Of 2023

Between her record-setting “Eras” tour and concert movie, release of two re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” albums, high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and nights out with famous friends in New York City, the pop icon was everywhere this year. She was even named Time’s 2023 “Person of the Year.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight this year, Swift has also sported a number of striking outfits. From sparkles on stage to glamorous gowns on the red carpet to casual neutrals on the streets of New York, her sartorial choices run the gamut. Below, we’ve rounded up 33 of her most eye-catching looks of 2023.