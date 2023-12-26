18 Movies We're Looking Forward To In 2024

Maddie Abuyuan/HuffPost; Jojo Whilden/Paramount; Focus Features;

The start of a new year is a strange time for movies: We’re right in the middle of awards season, still sifting through the previous year’s Oscar contenders and their seemingly endless promotional campaigns, that it almost doesn’t feel like a brand new year.

Luckily, there are plenty of upcoming releases in theatres and on streaming, including releases as soon as January. And as always, there will be plenty more exciting movies premiering that we don’t even know about right now. Pop the popcorn, pour your favourite beverage, and settle in.

“Night Swim” ― Jan. 5

As someone who can’t swim, maybe watching a movie about the nightmarish events that take place inside an otherwise wholesome family pool might not be the move for me. Still, I’m totally in for “Night Swim,” the upcoming Blumhouse horror production. A family moves inside a beautiful new home, only to find themselves haunted by whatever the hell has been rotting inside their pool for however long. *Shudders* — Candice Frederick

“Mean Girls: The Musical” ― Jan. 12

If you needed more evidence Hollywood’s “regurgitating existing IP” industrial complex is out of control, this is a movie adaptation of a musical based on a movie inspired by a book. And frankly, the core part of the stage version — the music — wasn’t all that memorable and failed to capture the wit of the original movie, which I think it’s safe to say has become a classic. Still, I can’t help but be curious about what this latest iteration will bring out in its interesting mix of actors: some newcomers to the “Mean Girls” Cinematic Universe, some (including writer Tina Fey) reprising their roles from the original movie, and some from the Broadway cast, like Renée Rapp as Regina George. — Marina Fang

“The Book of Clarence” ― Jan. 12

The trailer for “The Book of Clarence” is so wild and weird, and brimming with talent that it’ll undoubtedly bring me to the movie theatres in January to see exactly what the film is all about. The comedy-drama stars Lakeith Stanfield as Clarence, a man trying to find his own way amid the rise of Jesus Christ — but then he claims he’s actually the Messiah himself. RJ Cyler (“The Harder They Fall,” “Rap Shit”), Omar Sy (“Lupin”) and Anna Diop (“Nanny”) and several others round out the cast. — Erin E. Evans

“Lisa Frankenstein” ― Feb. 9

Horror comedies are always a big gamble. The comedy is too often cheesy and the horror sanitised. Neither genre in the hybrid often wins. But anything rooted in Frankenstein lore always hooks me. That and anything out of the mind of writer Diablo Cody (“Juno,” “Jennifer’s Body”). “Lisa Frankenstein” is the story of a teenage girl whose crush is a human corpse that’s shockingly reanimated, but with a catch. — Frederick

“Drive-Away Dolls” ― Feb. 23

I’m always down for a “Thelma & Louise”-esque, road-trip-gone-awry caper. That’s just what this trailer for director Ethan Coen’s “Drive-Away Dolls” promises, and with the ever-charming actors, Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, to boot. Let’s blow this town, one says, probably, to her never-down-for-whatever friend. That quickly spirals downward when the pair gets mixed up with a couple of dangerous criminals whose antics give them more than what they bargained for. — Frederick

“Imaginary” ― March 8

We’re long overdue for a movie that delves into the oft-underexplored phenomenon of children’s “imaginary friends” — and the horror genre is perhaps the most intriguing ways to do it. The criminally underrated DeWanda Wise (Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It”) stars in Blumhouse’s “Imaginary” as a stepmother to Pyper Braun’s character, the child with said imaginary friend. And apparently things get horrid from there. Into it. — Frederick

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” ― March 22

I’m here for anything that spotlights David Alan Grier’s comedic wit and dramatic talent. (Though I’m still mad at his evil character Jimmy Dale in “Queen Sugar.”) Anyway, Grier stars opposite Justice Smith in the spring film, “The American Society of Magical Negroes.” Smith portrays Aren, a young man who has been recruited into a secret society to — well, basically, save white people. The film is the feature directorial debut of actor-comedian Kobi Lobii. In December, the full trailer was released and people on social media had mixed reviews, especially of the relationship that seems to be driving the film. Seeing the magical negro trope explored in satirical fashion could go either way to be honest, but I’m ready to see what happens — and desperately hoping for the best. — Evans

“Mickey 17” ― March 29

There’s not a whole lot we know about Bong Joon Ho’s next film, except that Toni Collette, Robert Pattison and Mark Ruffalo star in it. And really, it had me with the director. Fans have been waiting to see what his next film will be after his Oscar-winning, “Parasite.” Now it’s coming and expectations are sky high. — Frederick

“Furiosa” ― May 24

In 2015, George Miller reinvigorated the action post-apocalypse genre with “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a stunning feat of visual and technical genius. Now, the legendary director returns with a prequel focused on Furiosa, played here by Anya Taylor-Joy. Start your engines. — Fang

“Bad Boys 4” ― June 14

Though the official title of the fourth instalment of the “Bad Boys” franchise has yet to be released, I’m going to go out on a limb and call the upcoming film “Bad Boys Forever.” It’s been nearly 30 years since Martin Lawrence and Will Smith debuted their characters, Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, respectively, and I’m still yearning for more action-packed scenes and hilarious one-liners from the dynamic duo. Here’s hoping the fourth film is as turbo-charged as ever. — Erin E. Evans

“A Quiet Place: Day One” ― June 28

Give me 100 “A Quiet Place” movies and I’ll watch each one. While Hollywood’s obsession with prequels is exasperating, writer-director John Krasinki set up such an intriguing premise in the first two films — a family that must live in silence to keep the monsters at bay — that there’s a lot of story that could be mined from it. Like, where did these creatures come from? That’s one of the questions writer-director Michael Sarnoski, who’s now taken over the franchise, might wrangle with in the prequel subtitled, “Day One,” and starring Lupita Nyong’o and returning actor Djimon Hounsou. Let’s go. — Frederick

“Twisters” ― July 19

I approach reboots, revivals, sequels, etc., with quite a bit of ambivalence on whether they need to exist. But this sequel to 1996’s “Twister” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung, marking his first film since breaking out in 2020 with his beautiful semi-autobiographical film, “Minari.” There’s also a lot of great actors in it, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. So color me intrigued. — Fang

“Flint Strong” ― Aug. 9

This marks the feature directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound,” “Black Panther”), who somehow was the first woman nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar in *checks notes* 2018. An adaptation of a documentary on boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, chronicling her upbringing in Flint, Michigan, to becoming a two-time Olympic champion, the screenplay was written by Barry Jenkins. That’s two people with a history of producing excellence, so sign me up. — Fang

“Beetlejuice 2” ― Sept. 6

In more likely unnecessary sequel news, director Tim Burton’s reunion with Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega (aka baby Winona Ryder) for “Beetlejuice 2” might end with disaster. But how can I resist the pitch dark humour and spontaneous song and dance numbers — and the eponymous ghost (thee Michael Keaton)? I can’t. I won’t. — Frederick

“Wicked: Part 1” ― Nov. 27

The long-gestating movie adaptation of the Broadway classic finally arrives this Thanksgiving — well, the first half of it. Director Jon M. Chu is no stranger to musicals, and his films, from “Crazy Rich Asians” to “In the Heights,” always have a great sense of movement and visual flair. I’m excited to see what he’s cooked up here, along with the film’s cast of heavyweights, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda. And making her singing debut: newly-minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. — Fang

“Mufasa: The Lion King” ― Dec. 20

If you follow Barry Jenkins on social media, or seen literally any of his movies, then you know that the director has taste. And that is pretty much the only thing I am going on with “Mufasa: The Lion King.” The cast is a bit all over the place — Aaron Pierre, Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are just three of the names in this gargantuan ensemble — and the notion of diving back into “The Lion King” lore isn’t particularly appealing on its own. But I believe in Jenkins and his brilliance as a filmmaker, and I’m curious to see how this goes. — Frederick

“Nosferatu” ― Dec. 25

Maybe “most anticipated” is a bit more intense than my actual feelings around a “Nosferatu” update are. I’m more, like, morbidly curious about it. It will be over 100 years since cinema introduced audiences to the terrifying and macabre vampire, and the character remains no less intoxicating today. Still, I’m not particularly a fan of director Robert Eggers’s movies — I found both 2015’s “The Witch” and 2019’s “The Lighthouse” underwhelming — and I am worried about what he’s going to do with this classic tale. That’s even despite a cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe. What Eggers’ movies do have going for them is that they are moody as hell, so I’m being cautiously optimistic about this one. — Frederick

“Backspot” ― Release date TBD