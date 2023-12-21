Rachel McAdams Just Gave A Very Honest Answer About Why She Turned Down That Mean Girls Reunion

Rachel McAdams pictured last month Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Mean Girls fans were taken on the ultimate nostalgia trip last month when the stars of the classic teen comedy came together for a reunion of sorts.

Cast members like Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert all reprised their roles from the hit movie for a high-concept advert for the US supermarket Walmart, alongside a number of their old co-stars.

Advertisement

However, one notable absentee from the ad was the ultimate Queen Bee herself, Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in Mean Girls, and she’s now given a very honest answer to explain why.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she told Variety.

Fair enough, tbh.

Rachel continued: “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

The stars of Mean Girls pictured in 2004 Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

The Oscar nominee also made it clear that she wasn’t actually aware that the rest of the cast had all signed on for the ad when she turned it down.

“Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it,” she insisted. “I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Mean Girls fans have a few “grool” reasons to get excited in 2024, most notably the long-awaited big-screen version of the stage musical inspired by the original movie, which hits cinemas in January.