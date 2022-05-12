Amanda Seyfried John Lamparski via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried has admitted the success of Mean Girls led to some unwanted attention based around one of her most famous scenes from the film.

The Oscar nominee played Karen Smith in 2004 film, with her character ending up becoming a weather presenter, following on from an earlier comment in which she said her breasts could “tell when it’s raining”.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Amanda opened up about being recognised as the film grew in popularity, with the magazine claiming this was “mostly boys asking her if it was raining”.

“I always felt really grossed out by that,” she said. “I was like 18 years old. It was just gross.”

Amanda Seyfried on the set of Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Speaking about fame, Amanda added: “I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck. It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world.

“I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I’ve seen it happen to my peers.”

Amanda appeared in Mean Girls alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert, who made up the “plastics” clique, with Tina Fey, Lizzy Caplan and Amy Poehler also among the cast.

Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Lindsay Lohan at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005 J. Shearer via Getty Images

In the 18 years since its release, the film has gained a loyal following, and even inspired a Broadway musical which ran between 2018 and 2020.